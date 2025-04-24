Remember Enugu North in your appointments, APC chieftain urges Tinubu



By Ifeoma Aka

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congressc (APC), Chief JOJ Okoloagu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider Enugu North Senatorial District, while making appointments in his administration.

Okoloagu requested that the zone be treated fairly like other zones “not just in Enugu State but across the country”.

He made the appeal, when he addressed APC stakeholders from the district in his Ogbede country home in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Okoloagu regretted dwindling fortunes of the party in the state, attributing it to internal crisis that had engulfed the party in recent time.

He said that they had “evaluated, tinkered with and deliberated on what concerns APC with regards to the perennial crisis”.

He alleged that the crisis was being fueled by the continued actions of the suspended state Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah.

He argued that the suspension by a court injunction had yet to be vacated.

Okoloagu also said that his involvement in politics was not to make money but to serve his people.

He recalled how he rejected N50 million and board chairmanship to withdraw his legal suit agains late Sen. Ayogu Eze at the election tribunal.

“I rejected that money and I am still in APC.

“Sen. Eze of the blessed memory went to the Senate two times and back, the rest is history.”

Okoloagu applauded Gov. Peter Mbah for his numerous developmental projects in the state.

Speaking in a similar vein, a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Eugene Odo, alleged that the president’s appointments were lopsided and unfair to Enugu North.

According to him, their are people who are very submissive and loyal to the party, they might not have the contact but they believe in protecting the system more by themselves.

“That advantage cannot be taken for granted,” he further said.

Odo commended Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his giant strides, especially in Enugu North.

“For us, we believe he exceeded our expectations and we pray and urge him not to relent in what he is doing for the people of Enugu North.

“We have seen such good governance in Enugu State in terms of infrastructure and our people have benefitted in one way or the other, a lot of people are undertaking contracts.

“There is dualisation of Nike-Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka Road.

“We have relatively an advantage of the school system being constructed in all the 260 wards and Type 2 hospitals across all the wards in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)