Remains of Kaduna Lawmaker, killed by bandits, laid to rest in Zaria

December 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project, Security 0



The remains of late Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, who was shot dead by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway, have been laid to rest Zaria.

Malam -Sani Gummi, Chief Imam, Kongo Central Mosque led the funeral prayers Zaria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral was attended by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, and other top functionaries.

The speaker was represented Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Dan-Asabe.

recalls that Late Gadagau, who represented Constituency of Kaduna, was reportedly shot dead on Monday night by bandits during attack on travelers along the road. (NAN)

Tags: , ,