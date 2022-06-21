Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari has again directed that the remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be brought home alive

The president gave the directive in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the nation’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the president’s charge with increased urgency.

Shehu said the president directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

“Upon the President’s approval, the Government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.

“The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back,’’ he said.

The presidential aide affirmed that defence, security and intelligence agencies had given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country.

According to him, government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity,’’ he added.

Shehu quoted the president as assuring that “there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible’’. (NAN)

