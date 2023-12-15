Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom – VC

The Management of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), in Katsina State, says the remaining four abducted female students of the University have regained their freedom.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, confirmed this to newsmen in Katsina on Friday, indicating that the freed female students were part of the five abducted by suspected bandits.

They were abducted on Oct. 3 from their rented apartment, behind Mariyamu Ajiri memorial school in Dutsinma.

Hamisu-Bichi disclosed that the freed female students would undergo medical check up, before they are handed over to their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Oct. 3, 2023, the police confirmed the kidnapping of five female students by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

And on Nov. 20, the Katsina Police command confirmed that one of the female students had escaped from their abductors. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

