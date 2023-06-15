Remain vigilant, protect unarmed civilians – MNJTF Commander charges troops

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, has urged troops to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of unarmed civilian populations in their area of responsibility.

Chibuisi gave the directive during operational visit to troops in Baga, Cross Kauwa and Bosso in Sectors 3 and 4 of MNJTF in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Military Public Information Officer for MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ndjemena, Chad.

The force commander assured the troops of MNJTF’s commitment to providing necessary support for their operations.

He also encouraged the troops to work in synergy with other security agencies and local leaders towards ensuring peace and security in the Lake Chad region.

Chibuisi also called on citizens in the region to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

He added that the MNJTF remained committed to its mandate to protect the citizens, combat insurgency and promote peace and security in the region in collaboration with other security agencies.

The commander appreciated local leaders in the region for their continuous support for the MNJTF and national operations.

He also appealed for more support for MNJTF operations during a visit to the Bosso Regional Mayor, Arimi Shattima.

Chibuisi said that the support would help the MNJTF combat the threats to peace and security in the region. (NAN)

