Remain steadfast, despite loss at Supreme Court, Oluwole counsels party supporters

Prominent member of the Federal House of Representative Hon. Oluwole Oke (Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency, Osun State/PDP) has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on the Osun election, which gave judgement to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, urging Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to remain steadfast and return to the drawing board against the future.

Hon. Oke spoke in Abuja Friday in the wake of the apex court judgement emphasizing that although the decision of the highest court in the land came against their hopes, desires and expectations, PDP members should however be consoled and remain committed to the tenets and values of the party.

He stressed: “The lessons here is for us as lawmakers to go back to the drawing board think through our laws, constitution and the electoral act to avoid a situation where both the Electoral body or the Courts will usurp the duty or functions of law makers”

He thanked party leader, Businessman, Dr. Deji Adeleke for his moral, financial and spiritual support since his younger Brother Sen Ademola Adeleke joined them as a senatorial candidate and eventually as an elected Senator as result of the death of late Leader Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, whom he regarded as a mentor.

Oluwole praised the efforts of Senator Sen Ademola Adeleke for his sacrifices, adding that Adeleke, indeed, went through a lot. He continued: “My thanks and appreciation to Our Party Leaders particularly our Chairman for his doggedness and hard work and our teeming Party Members and supporters for their belief in us”

The lawmaker congratulated Governor Oyetola on his victory, urging the governor to bring his wealth of experience as a financial engineer to bear on governance. He added: “He should see every citizen of Osun as his and I urge every citizen to support him to succeed, while remaining vigilant as well”

The lawmaker stated that Governor Oyetola remains in power for the next three and a half years pursuant to the Supreme Court ruling. “I therefore wish to urge our members to remain vigilant and watchful and ensure delivery of Democratic dividends to our people”

He concluded that the resources of the state accruing from the Federation Account, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and from Grants belong to them all and must therefore be prudently and efficiently managed for the benefit of the all and sundry.

