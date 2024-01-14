“Remain resolute in defeating insecurity” – CDS charges troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on Sunday urged troops to remain resolute in defeating insecurity and ensuring enduring peace in the nation.

Musa made the call in Abuja in his goodwill message to the armed forces on the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said the event held annually to commemorate the unwavering commitment and heroism of servicemen and women in various military operations.

He added that the commemoration held great significance as it provided the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of fallen heroes in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“As we reflect on the gains achieved so far, I charge you to remain resolute in defeating security threats to ensure enduring peace in every part of our dear nation.

“I will continue to prioritise your welfare while steering the affairs of the armed forces in line with my leadership philosophy.

“The philosophy is to nurture professional armed forces that are people-centric and capable of meeting constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.

“I urge you to continue to remain vigilant and uncompromising in the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities,’’ he said.

Musa said living and fallen heroes should be remembered by paying collective tribute to them for their everyday sacrifices as they gave their today for our tomorrow.

“On this special occasion, let me also honour and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of our gallant officers and men both serving and retired.

“Your selfless dedication to service in protecting our nation’s freedom and security has resulted in the relative peace which we enjoy today.

“I assure of my unrelenting support as you continue to uphold our values of respect for the rule of law, professionalism, and loyalty to constituted authority, discipline, selfless service and courage.

“For those who have suffered one form of injury or the other, we appreciate you and we will continue to pray for your quick recovery.

“Similarly, for those who have passed on, we thank you for your great sacrifices.

“Always remember that all your efforts and steadfast devotion in the defence of our democracy and national unity in line with our constitutional roles will never be in vain,’’ Musa stressed.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his numerous and timely support for the armed forces.

He assured the president of loyalty and commitment of the military in defending the nation’s democratic values whilst ensuring peace and cohesion.

Musa also appreciated families, particularly spouses of military personnel for their roles in keeping the home front whenever duty beckoned on their husbands. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

