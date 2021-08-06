Remain on path of sustainable development, Makinde tasks new commissioners

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday sworn in seven new commissioners, charging them to remain on the path of sustainable development in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven commissioners were reappointed from the list of 17 former commissioners sacked by the governor on June 28.

The reappointed commissioners include Mr Akinola Ojo, Ministry of Finance; Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Ministry of Justice; Chief Bayo Lawal, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and Prof. Dawood Sangodoyin, Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Others are Alhaji Ayansiju Lawal, Ministry of Establishment and Training; Mr Nurudeen Ashamu, Ministry of Energy and Mrs Faosat Sanni, Ministry of Special Duties.

Makinde, in his remarks at the occasion held at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan, urged them to rededicate themselves to their respective positions.

According to him, the commissioners have presented their respective score cards before the state House of Assembly, which are prerequisites to their reappointment.

He urged them to look at the assessment and ask themselves if that was indeed their best, “or if there is a way they could serve the people of the state for better”.

The governor, also urged them not to relent from the high standard they were being rated, but should keep raising the bar.

“Even, when I’m holding you accountable to a very high standard, it is because some of you will go beyond this post to something higher,” he said.

Makinde used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of his administration to provide good governance that would improve the living standard of the people.

The governor said that the remaining list of the commissioners would be announced within the next few weeks.

Speaking to newsmen, on behalf of other commissioners, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr Ayansiju Lawal, promised that they would perform optimally in their respective ministries.

Lawal thanked the governor for counting them worthy for reappointment, pledging that they would not disappoint the Makinde-led administration.

Highlight of the occasion was the administering of Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office as Commissioners by Mrs Olajumoke Adebusuyi, the Director of Cabinet Protocol, Governor’s Office.

NAN recalls that the governor had on Monday sent the list of the seven commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, which the assembly did at its plenary on Thursday. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...