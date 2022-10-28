Remain in camps until security situation improves, Bagudu tells IDPs

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mahuta and Isgogo of Fakai and Zuru Local Government Areas to remain in the camps until the securiry situation has improved.

Bagudu made the call while on a sympathy visit to the IDPs camps in Government Day Secondary School, Mahuta and Model Primary School, Isgogo, in Zuru Emirate on Friday.He sympathised with the victims of the banditry attack and condoled the families that lost their loved ones during the incident.“I am here to see you with important personalities and local government officials to sympathise with you.” Take heart and bear with the situation as it is destined by the Almighty God,” he said.Bagudu said he had already directed for relief assistance and more security measures to be taken in all the affected areas.“You will be assisted by government , you remain here until it is safe for you to go back. We are taking more measures to safeguard your lives and properties,” Bagudu said.

He prayed God to protect them and give them the fortitude to overcome their predicaments.The governor, however, warned of the dangers of spreading rumours and false information amongst people, which he said could further instill fear in the minds of people.

Bagudu also visited the Palace of Chiefdom of Mahuta, Alhaji Muhammad Hudu, where he also commiserated with the community leader and held a meeting with LG Chairmen , Councilors and other stakeholders of the area to discuss on the prevailing situation and the need for synergy and cooperation.The governor was accompanied by Sen. Bala Ibn-Na’Allah, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Sen. Muhammadu Magoro and the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena. (NAN)

