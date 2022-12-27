Remain apolitical, COAS charges troops

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Monday charged troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, to remain apolitical as 2023 general election approached.

Yahaya gave the charge while addressing the troops at a Christmas luncheon in Damaturu.

He directed the troops to show professionalism at all times and strictly abide by Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement throughout the electioneering period.

“ Furthermore, I implore you to maintain the spirit of patriotism and continue to give your best in the discharge of assigned duties and responsibilities.

“ We must not rest on our oars as it is pleasing to note that we are recording giant strides in defeating all detractors towards bringing lasting peace to our Fatherland.

“Our collective sacrifices in the various theatres of operations are well appreciated by well-meaning Nigerians, both home and abroad as well as allies of Nigeria worldwide,” he said.

The COAS, represented by Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, the Sector’s Commander, saluted the troops and their families on the occasion of 2022 Christmas and forthcoming 2023 New Year Celebrations.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to God for his mercies, guidance and protection over us while discharging our constitutional roles to our dear country, Nigeria.

“ Let me start by using this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their forthrightness and indefatigable commitment towards defeating insecurity in our beloved country,” he said.

Yahaya paid a special tribute to all personnel who paid the supreme price in the defence of the fatherland and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“Our hearts and thoughts are always with their families. I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant them eternal rest.

“Be rest assured that the Nigerian Army, under my leadership, remains committed to providing quality welfare for their families and preserving the memories of their uncommon sacrifices,” the COAS said.

He expressed appreciation and unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army.

“The least we can give back is to remain committed, determined and focused towards defeating all adversaries in every nook and cranny of our great country, in line with the directives of Mr President,” Yahaya said.(NAN)