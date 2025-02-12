Rema takes ‘Heis’ music world tour to Japan, Europe, others

Sensational Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has announced dates for his highly anticipated “HEIS World Tour 2025”, including performances in Japan

Sensational Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has announced dates for his highly anticipated “HEIS World Tour 2025”, including performances in Japan and other European countries.

Rema released the dates for the global music spectacle, named after his sophomore album “Heis”, on his social media platforms with performances spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

According to the schedule, the 22-date tour will kick off on April 11 at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Canada.

His North American stops include two dates at Indio, California for Coachella on April 13 and 20, Mexico City on April 24, Houston’s 713 Music Hall on April 27.

Others stops include performances at Chicago’s Ballroom on April 30, New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden May 3, Boston’s MGM Music Hall May 6, Montreal’s Place Bell May 10, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena May 11.

Rema’s European fans will also be thrilled to his performances across the continent starting in Berlin at the Uber Eats Music Hall on June 6th, followed by London’s The 02 Arena on June 8.

Other Europe stops include Milan’s Fabrique June 14, Copenhagen on June 18, Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on June 20, and Brussels on June 22 and his performance at Paris’ Accor Arena is slated for June 28.

The tour will then move to Asia, with historic two stops in Japan, headlining performance at the 10,000 capacity Okinawa Arena on July 20.

Seven days later, he will thrill fans at the Mushashino Hall which seats 10,000 people.

Rema is also slated to perform at the Dream Park Festival in Malmo, Sweden on August 1st, and Poble Espanyol in Barcelona on August 3rd.

The ‘HEIS World Tour 2025’ will see Rema hit at least 22 locations, promising an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

NAN reports that Rema’s Japan concert is not his first in Asia, as he had in 2024 performed at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Rema was reportedly paid $3 million to perform at the wedding, where he performed his hit song “Calm Down”, a chart-topping song in India.(NAN)