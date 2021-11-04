Relocation from Kebbi only on condition of marriage, life threatening ailment – Director

Hajiya Zainab Isah, the North-West Area Director, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says corps member seeking to relocate from Kebbi can only do so on the condition of marriage and life threatening ailment.

Isah said this, while addressing corps members for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Camp, on Thursday at Dakingari in Suru Local Government of the state.

She reminded the corps members that their posting to Kebbi was part of their academic journey, which they should actively participate in.

She said posting of corps members to places of primary assignment was based on merit and the needs of the state government.

The director also urged corps members not to travel out of their place of primary assignment without the consent of the appropriate authorities during the period of their service year.

She reminded that the four cardinal programmes for corps members included orientation course; posting to places of primary assignment, community development service and winding up/passing out.

Isah equally stressed the importance of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED).

“I urge you that will be serving in the state to gladly to so by participating in all orientation camp activities.

“You should identify the immediate needs of your host communities with a view to contribute your quota to the development of the community,” he said. (NAN)

