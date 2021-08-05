Relocating Kaduna NYSC camp not for security reasons – Coordinator

The Kaduna State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Isa Wana, says the relocation of the camp to a temporary site within the metropolis, was not as a result of security challenges.

Wana said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orientation camp was moved to Government College, Kurmin Mashi, within the Kaduna metropolis, in June.

Wana noted that the orientation camp was a direct responsibility of the state government, based on the act that set up the scheme.

He explained that the state government made its intention known to the scheme to renovate the facility, asking them to move to the temporary camp.

“If you check, you can see that the building has just been painted as if they have planned to bring us here.

“Security is not the reason why the Kaduna State Government relocated us here; we have been in our permanent site for long and there has never been any attempt to attack us.

“Don’t forget that NYSC is a brainchild of the military and they have been doing a lot to protect corps members across the country.

“As the manager of the scheme in the state, I did not see any threat; we left the camp in June this year,’’ Wana said.

He explained that if there was going to be any threats, it would have been theft and drugs, especially cannabis, which could not be said to be peculiar to Kaduna camp alone.

“As long as we will be here, we must live with the community and the community must understand that we have come to live with them for this temporary period.

“We want them to give us a corresponding affection while we are here,’’ said.

Wana noted that the communities around the college would be hearing bugle calls, trumpet calls and drums intermittently, which they were not used to, and therefore urged them to be patient and tolerate their new neighbours.(NAN)

