By Lawal Dogara, Kaduna

Federal Government has been called upon to relocate the Headquarters of the One Division of the Nigerian Army to Birnin Gwari with a view to tackling the constant killings and robbery cases in the Area.

Coordinator of Birnin Gwari Youth Council, Comrade Amin A. Amin in an interview with Newsdiaryonline.com said relocating of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army to the area would help toward finding lasting solution to security challenges.

“Enough is enough!! Government most come to our rescue so as to save the area from total collapse due to lack of security,” he said.

Amin said in the last one year, more than 200 people had lost their lives and properties worth millions of Naira were stolen, adding that Birnnin Gwari had no functional Bank or financial institution and that business activities had collapsed as a result of insecurity.