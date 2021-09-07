Religious Organisations: Gov. Emmanuel harps on service to humanity

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has lauded religious organisations in the country for identifying and empathising with the needy, especially in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic era.He noted that the outbreak of the global health crisis had negatively impacted the fortunes of the less-privileged.

Emmanuel gave the commendation while hosting the International Confederation Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Lagos, who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Uyo.The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, used the occasion to restate his administration’s position, that service to humanity would continue to be its utmost priority.”

The poor and the needy are part of the society and cannot be left behind in government’s development agenda. The state government will continue to promote humanity-oriented services,” Emmanuel said.He acknowledged the good works the society had been rendering to humanity since its inception and assured that they would be supported, in a bid to continue such services.Emmanuel said the role of the society was highly complementary to what the state government had been doing to ease the plight of indigent people.

The governor congratulated the organisation on its 60th anniversary and thanked the church for its prayers, which according to him, has kept and sustained the state.Emmanuel also solicited continued prayers for the peace of the country, especially as it was faced with severe security and economic challenges.Earlier, the National President of the society, Mr Kim Emmanuel, said the group was one of such in the Catholic church, that functioned mainly on sacred charity.According to him, apart from their charity services, they also pay visits to correctional centres, provide assistance to widows and the less privileged, among others.

The president said they were in Uyo as one of the three zones slated for the celebration of the society’s 60th anniversary.He appealed for support from the state government to facilitate members’ movement within the state and continuous service to humanity. (NAN)

