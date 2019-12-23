Religious freedom: US is not International Police – Adesina

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that the United States (US) government, is not an international police and therefore, cannot place Nigeria on the Special Watchlist of countries violating religious freedom.

Adesina, monitored on ChannelsTV’s political programme, Sunday Politics, said no country or group of countries had appointed the US as international policeman, and advised Trump to face his own problems.

“The United States itself has a lot to chew solving its own problems not to talk of pock nosing into another country. Nobody has appointed them the policeman of the world. Let them face their own issue,” he said.

He advised the US and other foreign powers to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, adding that the US Secretary of States, Mike Pompeo does not have a clear understanding of things happening in the country.

When ChannelsTV asked if the accusation of the violation of religious freedom was not a reality, Adesina said, “It is a discredited narrative as the Minister of Information (Lai Mohammed) has said.”

The US had placed Nigeria, among thee countries, on its Special Watch List of religious freedom.