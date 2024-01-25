Relief for tenants as Sen Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

Succour has finally come the way of tenants nationwide as Senator Munir Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North) has initiated a bill titled, “One-Month Rent Limitation and Landlord Registry Act”.

The proposed bill, if passed into law, will make it easier for tenants to pay their rents monthly instead of the oppressive one year/two or three years rent payment, thereby fostering cordial relationships between the landlords and tenants

Senator Nwoko is expected to present the proposed bill before his colleagues when the Senate resumes plenary on January 30.

It is instructive to note that Senator Nwoko understands the difficulties Nigerians face when they are made to pay one year rent on accommodation when their take home pay is on monthly basis.

The federal lawmaker is also seeking for a rent control body to effectively monitor and implement the law in the every state and local government areas in the country.

One of the vital features of the proposed bill is that every tenancy agreement must be in a written form while a copy must be filed by both landlord and tenant at the rent control agency.

The agreement must be put in place two weeks before the commencement of the tenancy

It is important to note that the proposed bill stipulates a strong penalty against defaulting party and imposes a fine of 10% of the total rent sum.

Speaking on the essence of bill during an interview with select journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Senator Nwoko said, “ There is the need for us to understand the issues at stake here. Rent control is for both rich and poor. There are houses/flats of different classifications all over the country.

“The issue here is that it is unfair on tenants to be asked to look for such huge amounts for advance payment of rents of one year or two years in advance.

“It is not done in any civilized nation. Where does the money come from.? (from begging, lying, stealing, killing, deceiving, etc)? What is needed is a rent control body to effectively monitor and implement the law in every local government and in every state.

“Every tenancy agreement must be in a written form and a copy must be filed by both landlord and tenant at the rent control agency.

“This must be done two weeks before the commencement of the tenancy otherwise there will be a fine of 10% of the total rent sum.

“The Low cost housing has nothing to do with rent control. They are houses built by any of the tiers of government for the low income earners or for the vulnerable in the society including the disabled etc. they are not houses where rent is paid. They are simply built for the masses in the categories mentioned earlier.

“And it is almost impossible for any government to build enough low cost houses for those in need unless they partner with some housing associations or some other voluntary agencies.

“But the best way forward is for people to earn well and the banks to give mortgages at an affordable rate of no more than 3%.

“This way people will become house owners over a period of time. These are long terms plans and solutions,” Senator Nwoko added.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

