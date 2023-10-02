Relief for Nigerians, as NITDA partners PSN to create drug information centre

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has expressed its commitment to partner with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in establishing a Drug Information Centre to address the critical need for reliable and credible information in producing a resilient and efficient healthcare system in the country towards improved and prompt healthcare service delivery to Nigerians.

The NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa made this assertion while giving an opening remark as the chairman of the occasion at the World Pharmacists Day 2023 organised by the Abuja branch of the PSN at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Appreciating the pharmacists in the country for the crucial role they play in strengthening the healthcare system in the country through their invaluable efforts at ensuring access to quality healthcare, Inuwa who was represented at the event by the agency’s director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions department, Dr. Usman Gambo Abdullahi stated that the sacrifices made by pharmacists are not unnoticed.

“World Pharmacists Day holds significant importance in recognising the invaluable contributions of pharmacists to our healthcare systems and this day offers us an opportunity to celebrate their dedication and the impact they make on our lives”, he stated.

While noting that the launch of the Drug Information Centre by the PSN Abuja is a shared vision with the agency, Inuwa disclosed that the integration of emerging technologies in the Centre would provide a valuable database for healthcare professionals, regulatory agencies and healthcare consumers.

“It represents an intelligent solution that addresses the critical need for reliable information in our healthcare systems”, he added.

Encouraging the vision of the PSN in establishing a Drug Information Centre as a step in the right direction, Inuwa stated that the initiative aligns with the aspirations of the government’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030 on a transformational journey towards a digital Nigeria.

He noted that the adoption of emerging technologies into the pharmaceutical sector will aid in new drug discoveries, optimising healthcare workflows and enhance the transparency and security of pharmaceutical supply chains.

“By harnessing the power of these technologies, we can pave the way for a more efficient, secure, and innovative pharmaceutical landscape”, he averred.

Expressing his confidence that the initiative will contribute to the overall well-being of the nation, the NITDA DG gave assurances of the agency’s collaboration in ensuring improved patient care through telemedicine, better medication management and remote drug monitoring.

“The adoption of cutting-edge technologies will not only elevate the quality of healthcare but also strengthen the resilience of the pharmaceutical sector in the face of evolving challenges. Together, let us seize these opportunities and work towards a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria”, he concluded.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the PSN Abuja, Pharm. Ifeanyi Ikebudu expressed his optimism that the collaboration between the PSN and NITDA is the right step towards the actualisation of the Drug Information Centre.

He noted that the Drug Information Centre will serve to provide accurate and comprehensive data to healthcare professionals and consumers when fully operational.

“This innovative stride in promoting ICT deployment in healthcare delivery will place Nigeria amongst the first to adopt and implement such robust and novel system that will ultimately assist the government in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in providing basic access to healthcare for all”, he stated.

