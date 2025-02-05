Relief as Yandadi community gets electricity

Yandadi, a community in Kusada Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State has been connected to electricity, 50 years after its establishment.

By Abbas Bamalli

The Council Chairman, Alh. Rabiu Aliyu-Kusada, stated this in Kusada on Tuesday during an interactive session with journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman was represented by Alh. Haruna Abubakar, Director of Works in the local government.

He explained that the community, home to thousands of residents, had been in darkness for decades.

However, Gov. Dikko Radda’s administration recently connected the area to the national grid.

The Chairman also revealed that Radda’s administration had reconnected several areas previously cut off due to damage from downpours.

Speaking to journalists, community member, Malam Baba Audu, expressed gratitude, saying, “We had only seen poles passing through our community without light.

“Now, for the first time in over 50 years, we have electricity. We are happy.”

Malam Bala Wanzan, a local barber, said he was thrilled to see electricity in the community for the first time in history.

He added that the new development would boost the local economy, stating, “With this, I’ll be able to use my clippers and become a modern barber.”

In another development, the state government has begun constructing a bridge linking over 10 communities in Ingawa LGA.

The ongoing project at Dan-Ashita village, awarded by the state government, is expected to be completed soon.

Residents, including motorcycle riders, interviewed in the area, commended the government, saying their suffering would soon be over.

Malam Hamisu Ashita, a motorcycle rider, explained that during the rainy season, they often had to abandon the route and find an alternative, sometimes through Jigawa state.

He expressed appreciation for the government’s intervention, adding: “Once the bridge is completed, it will end our long-standing challenges in transporting farm produce to the market.” (NAN)