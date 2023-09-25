Relevant authorities investigate fire outbreak at Supreme Court – FCT Police

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said relevant authorities have begun investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the situation was already under control as personnel of the fire service and the police were on ground.

Adeh said that the chambers of two judges were affected by the fire outbreak that started at about 7.00 a.m.

According to her, two chambers of two judges are affected and properties destroyed are yet to be ascertained at the moment.

She added that the cause of fire outbreak was still being investigated by appropriate authorities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

