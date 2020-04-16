Relaxed restriction: Ekiti residents move to restock ahead of lockdown

Residents of Ekiiti on Thursday took advantage of the relaxed restriction on movement to restock their homes with food stuff and other essential commodities ahead of another 14-day lockdown in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Ekiti Government on Tuesday announced the extension of the stay-at-home order by another 14 days to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government, however, relaxed the restriction on movement on Thursday, calling on residents to purchase essential items during the 6 a.m to 2 p.m window.

It also urged residents to observe all preventive measures like social distancing, regular washing of hands under running water and shunning gatherings of more 20 persons.

A NAN correspondent observed that many residents in Ado-Ekiti metropolis trooped out to get food stuff and other essential commodities before the 2 p.m deadline.

Mrs Eunice Raphael, who spoke with NAN at the popular Bisi Market in Ado-Ekiti, commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi for creating an avenue for people to restock their homes.

“I am happy that today there is not much scrutiny by security personnel unlike other days that one has to go through a rigorous process before accessing anything.

” I am here at the market to buy some essential commodities that will sustain my family members during the 14 days extension of lock down,” she said.

Another house wife, Mr Abigail Omotoso, expressed delight that government had deemed it imperative to relax the restriction order on Thursday for people to restock.

” I visited the bank earlier, withdrew some money in order to get some of my family’s essential commodities.

“As you can see, many residents are using today’s opportunity to come out, because there is not much road blocks by the combined security outfits, ” she said.

NAN reports that there was light human and vehicular movement in the Ekiti capital.

Commercial activities were also ongoing in commercial banks, particularly at those located on the popular Bank Road in Ado-Ekiti and some markets in the metropolis (NAN)