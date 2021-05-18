Owners of relaxation spots in parts of Kaduna are recording increase in patronage in spite of the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who monitored activities at the centres, reports that the relaxation spots now open early unlike before when operation was largely in the evening.

Mrs Cordelia Benedict, who operates a relaxation spot at Gwari Avenue, told NAN on Tuesday that patronage had increased since Monday following the the strike.

” We are making brisk business since Monday that the NLC embarked on strike, business is booming.

“Most people come here to charge their phones while they relax and watch football matches on our television.

“Sincerely, our profit had gone up in the past twenty four hours as people start coming here as early as 10am,” she said.

Mr Victor Iheme, another operator at popular bush bar near NNPC junction, attributed the increase in patronage to the need for customers keep away boredom.

“Some of my customers are people who work in the office or friends who reside within the neighborhood, with the strike people now come out more to relax,” he said .

Iheme said that the lack of electricity supply had compelled people to leave their homes in the morning to relax.

“Some of our customers are here to charge their phones, see a handful of phones being charged here now they also buy drinks.

“Although, we spend more on fuel to keep the generator on, the profit margin is encouraging,” he added.

Mrs Abigail Patrick who grills fish along Halima junction also told NAN that she recorded increased sales, adding, “I sold over 30 pieces of cat fish on Monday which was very unlikely to happen especially in the morning hours.”

NAN reports that Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had on May 17, commenced a five-day warning strike over sack of some civil servants in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

