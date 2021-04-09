Relapse, major challenge in treatment of psychiatric ailments – Expert

Dr Oluwayemi Ogun, Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, has identified relapse as a major challenge the management and treatment psychiatric ailments.

Ogun, who made the observation an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Lagos on Friday, said that relapses occur when addicts purposely seek out drug use.

According to her, relapse is bound to occur especially when the psychiatric condition is by drug , drug addiction or over dependence on toxic substances.

“Relapse becomes more common especially when psychiatric condition is by drug or drug addiction.

“This is is difficult for a drug addict, after recovery from rehabilitation centre to completely avoid drug use and adopt a new lifestyle.

“A person who is trying to stop using drugs can make mistakes, feel bad, or perceive and start using again.

“Also, during the recovery process, addicts inevitably face stress from work or family, which compels them to start using drugs again. The cravings for drugs never completely vanish, and they’ll return full force during periods stress,” she said.

Ogun, therefore, advised psychiatric patients to take their medications regularly to prevent relapse of their ailment.

She further said that psychiatric medication seems to be a lifetime therapy a break in the medication may result to reoccurrence of of the ailment.

She noted that was important for  psychiatric patients to adhere strictly to medication saying,  “ of the kind of patients we deal with here, compliance to taking their medications is a challenge.’’

“That is why we do patients-counselling to ensure that we educate them on the need to take the drugs accordingly as prescribed.

“We try to educate them that mental illness is not different from any other illnesses like hypertension, diabetes and stroke; but they just have to take their drugs.

reasons do not take their medications is because of the side effects, but there are drugs that have lighter side effects.

“They just have to take the drugs to prevent relapse because we find out that many of the patients keep coming in and out of the hospital due to relapse,“ she said.

The doctor said that relapses could have devastating consequences for people with mental disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression or anxiety disorder.

She pointed out  that after every relapse, it might become increasingly difficult to regain control over the ailment or the .

She added that for this , it was important for people with mental disorder to do everything possible to reduce the risk of a relapse. (NAN)

