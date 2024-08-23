Rekindle your zeal, efforts in tackling insecurity – COAS tells personnel

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed army personnel to rekindle their zeal and efforts in tackling security challenges.

Lagbaja gave the charge at the graduation of the 16th Edition of Indigenous Languages Course (ILC) conducted by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on Friday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor.

He said that the army had continued to review the unfolding situations and events in the field to ensure that troops requirements; element of which is the languages course, were provided.

“You must therefore perform assigned tasks professionally and responsibly.

“Furthermore, all the assigned missions m

ust be conducted within extant provisions of the law and in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies personnel, which is the hallmark of our professionalism,” he said.

The COAS said that the indigenous languages orogramme was important to the army considering the engagement of its troops across the country to tackle the myriad of security challenges.

He said that understanding local languages would help troops in communicating appropriately with colleagues and confidants from other tribes and aid their operations.

According to him, the security environment in the country has necessitated the deployment of army personnel in the 36 states of the Federation (FCT inclusive).

“Troops are engaged in various internal security operations, which include counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

“We are also engaged in anti-banditry, herders and farmers clashes, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities in all parts of the federation.

“Suffice to also state that these operations are intelligence-driven and you must all be aware that credible and reliable intelligence depend highly on effective communication with and from the local populace.

“Effective communication on its part will require some level of proficiency in the local dialect of the operating environment.

“Therefore, proficiency in the three major Nigerian languages of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, will assist you to adequately and professionally relate with the local populace and perform assigned tasks,’’ he said.

The Director-General, NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said that the local languages could be used to enhance Nigerian army’s operation through civil-military cooperation activities, intelligence gathering, and creating cultural awareness amongst others.

Wahab, who was represented by the Executive Director, Consult, Maj.-Gen. Sadiq Ndalolo, said that the objectives were geared towards winning the hearts and minds of the people in operations areas.

He said that the indigenous language course was designed to develop capacity of army personnel to be able to operate seamlessly anywhere in the country.

“Let me emphasise that to operate seamlessly anywhere in this country, indigenous language is the most valuable means of communication in any society.

“It helps to establish a natural bond with each other and it can build trust and mutual understanding amongst team members.

“Above all, it helps to foster an inclusive and friendly environment where community operations can be planned and executed with population support,’’ he said. (NAN)