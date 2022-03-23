Rejects Oyetola’s normalization of poverty, Adeleke charges Osun people

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governorship Candidate of People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke has decried normalisation of poverty in the state by the current APC government, tasking Osun voters to reject Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election bid.

Speaking today while receiving a delegation from Senator Bukola Saraki led by former National Chairman of PDP, Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Senator Adeleke lamented the deepening poverty crisis in the state and condemned attempt by the state government to hoodwink the people through falsified figures and data on poverty alleviation.

” I privately move round Osun towns and villages every week. I have seen first hand the pains and struggles of our people. I weep at the grinding poverty among our men and women, young and old. It is unacceptable! Government must sincerely address the plight of the people through genuine programmes, not with propaganda and false news.

” The problem is a lack of sincerity in management of state affairs. Osun money must circulate within Osun, not wired to Lagos through consultants and contractors. We must engage our local contractors, our trade associations, our market men and women. By that, we grow our local economy and address poverty crisis.

” Our people must vote out Oyetola. Let us reject his poverty mind-set. I am ready to grow the local economy and empower our local contractors, trade groups, market associations, students entrepreneurs. We will create collective wealth”, Adeleke stated.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Baraje said the delegation came to show solidarity with the governorship candidate, Senator Adeleke ahead of the forthcoming state elections and also to inform him of H.E Senator Bukola Saraki bid for the presidency.

” We bring goodwill messages of His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki. He congratulated you on your emergence as the flagbearer of the party and appeals for unity to ensure victory at the governorship elections.

