Reject garbage in 2023, media professionals tell Kwara People

· Say last 41 months, brightest in Kwara State’s history

· Drum support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq

The last 41 months have been described as the brightest chapter in Kwara State’s political history.

Making the declaration in Lagos on Saturday, Chairman of the Nigerian Media Professionals Group, Mr. Daniel Okeme, said between 2019 and 2022, Kwara State went through the brightest chapter of its political history.

He traced the state’s socio-economic and geo-political development to the dogged determination and progressive policies of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq administration.

‘’We want to lay the facts before the good people of Kwara State. In 2019 when the incumbent governor took charge, Kwara State was in a mess. 41 months on, the story has changed. Urban and rural roads, electricity and water supply projects, educational and health institutions as well as decent housing have turned Kwara State into one of the best states in the country’’

Okeme spoke on the realistic roadmap of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, progress made so far, outstanding qualities of sustained commitment, exemplary performance and a special publication of the activities of the administration at a press conference in Lagos.

He narrated how under AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq leadership; Kwara State evolved into one of the most progressive states in Nigeria.

Particularly, Okeme praised AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities, restoring accountability and responsibility to the electorate, transforming the state in so many fundamental ways, working in complete harmony with the legislature and judiciary and managing the people and finances with a set of well-defined ethical standards.

Okeme also spoke on the governor’s brilliant mind and his transformation agenda in Kwara State.

He listed accumulation of wealth, abuse of office, running of public offices as private estates, chaos, indiscipline, confusion and underdevelopment as key features of the previous administration.

The media professional applauded the governor for strengthening administrative infrastructure, improving staff quality and efficiency, tackling water problems, creating jobs and liberating the good people of Kwara State from socio-economic ruin, forces of oppression and marginalization.

‘’The governor has done what no other governor has done in the history of Kwara State’’

Okeme who was speaking after visiting twelve of the sixteen local government areas in Kwara State with other media professionals commended the governor for the massive renovation in over 500 Secondary and Primary Schools, improvement in infrastructure and welfare of Staff at the Kwara State University, Kwara State Polytechnic, Colleges of Education and Nursing in the State.

He also praised the governor for encouraging agriculture, renovating and equipping hospitals, rehabilitating several strategic roads across the State and empowering the youths, elderly andbusinesswomen.

‘’Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has done well in the areas of housing and sports. Kwara has never had it so good. No wonder traditional rulers in the state endorsed him for a second tenure’’.

Okeme emphasized the governor’s formidable agenda of socio-economic reforms and readiness to complete all ongoing projects in his second term.

He urged the people to re-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

