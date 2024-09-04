Reject Bribe-for-protest against Oshiomhole, Osifo Urges Edo Women

Edo women have been urged to reject an alleged multi-million Naira bribe to demonstrate against former Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s reactions to the outburst of the First Lady of Edo state, Betsy Obaseki.

Expressing his displeasure Tuesday, Sir Matthew Osifo, a retired permanent secretary and Convener of Election Eyewitness Report, heaped the bulk of the blame on the out-going Governor Obaseki for not being able to discipline his wife, Mrs. Obaseki.

While condemning a topgun for allegedly spending the said millions on some women to protest against Comrade Oshiomhole, Osifo said that the out-going governor has just displayed another act of desperation and should apologize to Senator Monday Okpebholo, Comrade Oshiomhole and the people of Edo state.

According to him, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki has thrown open the floodgate of the campaign of calumny in Edo state.

“The campaign for the governorship election has been going on well until the First Lady changed that with her tongue.

He added that “rather than accept the money to make a shameful appearance in public, the women should berate the First Lady for insulting Senator Okpebholo and wrongly claiming that he does not have a wife.”

“We know what people have said about Betsy and Godwin in the past, but we chose not to let the rubbish out of the bag.

“We are saddened and ashamed because it is one thing to marry a woman but another thing to manage her properly, which Obaseki has failed to do.”

“Why will anybody blame Comrade Oshiomhole for coming out heavily on Betsy Obaseki in defence of his candidate?

“Comrade Oshiomhole has lived with the fact that Obaseki and Betsy are in a contract marriage that is childless.”

“But now that the First Lady has brought herself so low, the proper thing to do was what Oshiomhole did, by exposing her because those who live in glass houses do not throw stones.

“Betsy Obaseki threw very heavy stones at Okpebholo and we expected Edo women and Nigerian women to condemn her.”

Continuing, Osifo added that, “the manner the First Lady took the centre stage in the presence of her husband to tongue-lash their political opponent, Senator Monday Okpebholo, speaks volumes about the kind of home Obaseki was running. I cannot pity him enough.”

“Some spokespersons of the PDP have even suggested that Oshiomhole should have ignored the First Lady because she was a woman…



“Few days ago, during the PDP campaign for Asue Ighodalo in Esanland, wife of the out-going Governor Obaseki took the centre stage to lambast Senator Monday Okpebholo alleging that he does not have a wife. But this is wrong; not only is the senator married, he also has children…