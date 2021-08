Niger commissioner for information, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris has been released by bandits who kidnapped him.



In a video obtained by PRNigeria he expressed gratitude to his supporters and added that he has forgiven those behind his ordeal.



PRNigeria gathered that the Commissioner was released around 9..30pm on Thursday at a location in Suleja town and was taken to a hospital for check up.PRNigeria

