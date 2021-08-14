Reissued: APC Chief, Eze’s remarks that triggered Oshiomhole-Keyamo war of words

Chief Eze Eze had on 04-08-21 issued the press release published below.It has become the trigger for the war of words between Adams Oshiomhole and Festus Keyamo SAN :

Eze Dismisses the Ignorance of Misinterpreters of SC Judgement …Commends APC Leadership for Carpeting the Devious Plots of Notorious Political Desperados to Resume Hostilities by Aiming to Revive the Dead Oshiomhole’s NWC…Congratulates the Party for a Successful Nationwide Ward Congress…Hails Malami, Umahi, Ojudu, Others, for Stoutly Defending the Buni-led Leadership of the Party.

Following the litany of conflicting interpretations that heralded the Judgement of the Supreme Court over the Governorship of Ondo State, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has made public his opinion, throwing his weight behind the Mai Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that some highly placed individuals and famous Nigerian Lawyers, including the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN., had proffered an argument which puts the legitimacy of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to question.

Keyamo and those who towed (sic) his line of argument presented the seamless and unambiguous judgement of Court as nuance and oblique, thus building a pedestal on which their controversial and conflict-ridden argument is anchored.

In their various exasperating hassle, they warned the party to halt the planned congresses, disband the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and reconstitute a fresh one.

Their abrasive contention is premised on the reasoning that as a sitting Governor, Mai Buni’s chairmanship offends Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and thus could jeopardize the chances of the party to feature in the 2023 elections as all actions taken by him on behalf of the party would definitely amount to nullity when brought to test before the court.

Reacting to the issue, Chief Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, who spoke from sickbed, said whatever be the intention of Keyamo and his legal chums for holding such opinion and making a quick kick therewith in a manner lacking restraint and careful discernment, the need to correct the much speculated self-opinion is necessary in order to call public attention to the reality of issue.

According to the said Section 183 (CFRN) 1999, “The governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.”

According to the APC chieftain, the said section 183 captured above, does not controvert the position of Buni as Chairman of an ad-hoc Committee of the party, constituted by the National Executive Council (NEC), in line with the party’s constitution for a specific task within a defined period, given that the nature of the position he occupies does not fall in the referred category and thus, is obviously an implied fundamental exception to whatever meaning and interpretation that could be ascribed thereto.

Further, the party chief said the party’s Director of Legal Services, Dare Oketade Esq. made it categorically clear during cross-examination in Jegede v Akeredolu, that as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Buni’s engagement is neither executive nor salaried and thus does not offend the spirit of Section 183 as is being speculated.

He commended the party for ignoring the careless misstatements of political desperados who are plotting to plunge the party into crisis in a bid to frustrate and make nonsense the efforts of the Buni’s committee in restoring sanity and repositioning the party for better electoral results.

Eze highlighted that the efforts of the misinterpreters promoting the trending bad blood, are aimed at nothing but resuscitation of the dead National Working Committee of Adams Oshiomhole which bad situation cannot be remedied in this dispensation considering the seriousness of the times. “This plot is dead on arrival”, he stated.

Congratulating the party for a successful Ward congresses across the country, Eze appealed to aggrieved members to utilize the internal dispute resolution mechanisms within the party to resolve all grievances arising from the exercise, noting that the decision of the party remains supreme.

He commended the the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who affirmed that the actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as regards the conduct of the Congresses is backed by law regardless of the fears raised by stakeholders of the party over the Supreme Court decision on Ondo gubernatorial election.

Eze described Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State as a true reflection of a patriot leadership and thought on political issues demonstrates the level of wisdom God has installed in him. “For vehemently disagreeing with Keyamo and others and maintaining a stand shows that he is a leader that others can emulate”. While he expressing his stand during the State stakeholders meeting held at Ecumenical Centre, Abkaliki on Friday, Umahi maintained that, there is no ambiguity in the section of the party’s constitution that provides for the constitution of a caretaker committee where there is a vacancy in the organs of the Party and it did not require anybody to be a lawyer to understand the constitution of the party provided you went to school, “First is to comment on the contentious issue about our dear national Chairman. I want you to listen to this very well. I am not a lawyer, but this constitution of the party is made for all of us. And if you went to school you will be able to read and understand, because if the constitution of the party was meant for only lawyers, then, it should have been on a limited number.

The constitution of the APC states that where the vacancy exists in any organ of the party that the national executive committee can set up a caretaker committee; the word is the caretaker committee, it is like an ad-hoc committee, a standing committee, and that is what the national caretaker committee is..”.

With the stands of Malami, Umahi, Gov Sule, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, HE., Ovie Omo Agege, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Sen. Ojudu and others, which offers a better direction on the controversy generated from some quarters over the Supreme Court Judgement, one need not be afraid of what the future portends for our great party.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

04 – 08– 21

Again, on 10-08-21,Eze issued a related press statement

SUPREME COURT’S AFFIRMATION OF BUNI’S CECPC LEADERSHIP VALIDATES MY EARLIER POSITION, PORTENDS GOOD FORTUNE FOR NIGERIA’S DEMOCRACY – EZE …ABE’S LATEST PLOT, EVIDENCE OF A DESPERATE DROWNING MAN AS AMAECHI’S LEADERSHIP OF RIVERS APC NOT QUESTIONABLE.

Following the Supreme Court affirmation of the Mai Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New. People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has expressed excitement, noting that the position of the apex Court validates his earlier stand on the controversy generated over the legality or otherwise of the Buni led team.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, the APC chieftain said those controverting and subjecting the Buni-led committee to quibbles are merely conscripted to execute a devious stratagem in pursuit of some selfish, private vendettas.

“In my first reaction on the confusion engineered over the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement on the Ondo gubernatorial election questioning the legality or otherwise of the Governor Buni led leadership of APC, I encouraged Nigerians not to be dismayed over the issue, as some of the elements spearheading the poor propaganda were pursuing a hidden stand which only a handful of us that work in the spirit can easily fathom”.

Recall that the party chief who had been confined to hospital bed had offered clarifications over the issue, throwing his weight behind the Buni-led team and urging Nigerians to disregard the deceptive interpretation of the unambiguous judgement of the apex Court by those he described as mischief makers and political desperados, working to throw the party into confusion with the unclean motive of advancing their political territory.

“For avoidance of doubt and with hindsight, I commended the party leadership from my sickbed for ignoring the careless misstatements of political desperados who are plotting to plunge the party into crisis in a bid to frustrate and make nonsense the efforts of the Buni’s committee in restoring sanity and repositioning the party for better electoral results.”

Eze highlighted that the efforts of the misinterpreters promoting the trending bad blood, are aimed at nothing but the resuscitation of the dead National Working Committee of Adams Oshiomhole, which image had been battered irredeemably and would worth noting in this dispensation considering the seriousness of the times. “This plot is dead on arrival”

Eze expressed delight that when the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court was made public on August 5, 2021, it was in consonance with the opinion he offered on the matter.

“The Supreme Court vindicated my stand by affirming that the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is legal and lawful” the party chief stated.

The apex court also held that Mai Mala Buni’s position as Acting Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is not contrary to the provision of Section 183 of the CFRN as same is on a temporary basis which is not akin to Executive office or paid employment as envisaged by Section 183 of the CFRN.

“That sponsorship of a candidate in an election is that of the party and not the individual Officer of the party forwarding the name of the candidate.”

“On the strength of all the above position of the Supreme Court in the instant case and other earlier decided cases cited in support, it is our opinion that the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni is on firm ground to proceed with its mandate as given by the National Executive Committee of the APC.” The Court affirmed.

In another development, notwithstanding his health status, Chief Eze, lampooned Senator Magnus Abe and his compadres for their cowardice, especially their refusal to participate in the Ward Congress of the party.

“Watching the macabre dance of Senator Magnus Abe and his Team of funny politicians who are afraid to contest a competitive election, but always looking for those with whom to share elective offices, one will quickly conclude that Abe is no longer dancing according to the rhythms of the music of the time.”

With the observation by the APC National Officer sent to Rivers State to sell forms to Abe and his funny group, it is crystal clear now than ever that Abe and his friends are hired to frustrate the Rivers State chapter of the APC.

Abe’s prejudiced hostility and unjustified animosity towards Amaechi, who made him whatever he is politically, has blinded his conscience so much so that the former Senator has firmly resolved and solemnly vowed never to toe the path of soundness and reasonableness in the business of politics, and posterity will not be kind to him.

Eze assured that the good God who fights and brings victory to the just has already taken over the battles of the Rivers State APC and will keep the party intact while frustrating and bringing to naught, the satanic machinations of Abe and his cohorts.

The party chief highlighted that it is a pure misnomer and an unforgivable anathema for anyone to continue to accord the makeshift and confused group of Abe the status of a faction within the Rivers APC, as no such thing still exists.

He maintained that the Rivers APC is one and intact under the watch of the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

10 – 08– 21

