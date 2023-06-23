Reinstatement: NIA debunks reports, says Mohammed Dauda was never substantive DG

By Danlami Nmodu

The National Intelligence Agency, NIA, has debunked reports that a court has reinstated Mohammed Dauda as Director General of the agency.

A statement signed by A.H Wakili, Head of Legal Department, NIA and made available to Newsdiaryonline says the reports of reinstatement were false and misleading.

Wakili said that Dauda was never a substantive Director General of NIA at any point.

The statement by NIA’s head of legal department reads thus: “Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Ambassador Mohammed Dauda’s reinstatement as Director General of National Intelligence Agency(DG NIA) by the Court of Appeal ,Abuja Division.

“It is important to clarify that Mohammed Dauda was never a substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.He only acted in that capacity temporarily after the tenure of Ambassador Ayo Oke CFR, and a brief acting stint by Ambassador Arab Yadam, until Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abu Alarm, CFR was appointed substantive Director General by President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari,GCFR.

“The matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the Dismissal of Mohammed Dauda as a Director of NIA for several weeks infractions and breaches.The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the Dismissal.The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.”

The statement claimed that, “This false and misleading story was obviously planted .. to mislead the public.

“Meanwhile, a true certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal is still being awaited, to be studied for informed further action,” Wakili said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

