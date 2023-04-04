Reinstated Plateau Speaker resumes office, sues for peace 

By Peter Amine

The Reinstated Speaker of Plateau State House Assembly, Abok Ayuba, on Tuesday resumed office and sued for peace among the members of the legislature.

Ayuba entered his office about 9:10 a.m. in company of some lawmakers.

The speaker said that normal legislative duties of the state House of Assembly would resume immediately.

“We have taken over, we’re not going to fight. There will be no rancour, there will be no infighting among members.

“We were elected to work for the betterment of Plateau and we will continue to work for a better Plateau.

“All we need is for Plateau to progress,” he said.

The speaker appreciated Plateau people for standing by them during the trying period.

Ayuba also appreciated all the security agencies for their continuous protection of state and for providing the cover for him to take over

He assured the security agencies that they we’re going to conduct their activities in peace.

“We are mature people, we are honourable members and we will conduct our legislative duties honourably.

“My brother, member representing Pengana, Yakubu Sanda is free to join us in today’s sitting if he so wishes.

“I will soon go into the chambers to continue with our legislative business,” he added.

Ayuba was impeached on Oct. 28, 2021 by members of the State Assembly and Yakubu Sanda was elected in his stead.

Ayuba, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal, saying that it contravened the rules of the Assembly.

Plateau High Court sitting in Jos, on Monday, reinstated Ayuba as Speaker of the assembly.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Nefisa Musa who delivered the judgement, granted the plaintiff’s prayers.

Musa said that the procedure adopted for the removal of Ayuba was illegal.

(NAN)