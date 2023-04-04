Reinstated Plateau Speaker presides over plenary, appreciate colleagues 

By Peter Amine

The reinstated Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, on Tuesday, presided over the plenary session of the assembly after his resumption of duty on Monday.

Ayuba, who presided over plenary for the first time since his impeachment on Oct. 28, 2021, appreciated his colleagues for their stand in defence of democracy.

The speaker also appreciated the people of the state for their support and for allowing democracy to thrive.

He also commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was done.

Mr Livinus Kwapfan (APC/Shendam Constituency) said that the APC caucus in the assembly resolved that they were going to obey the rule of law.

Kwapfan said that other APC lawmakers could not attended the plenary due to other pressing exigencies.

Mr Bala Fwanje (PDP/Mangu South) said that PDP members were happy with the judgment of the court.

During the plenary, a bill for a law to establish Plateau Social Investment and Related Matters passed third reading.

The bill sponsored by Mr Nanbol Daniel (PDP/Langtang North Central) is aimed at improving the social wellbeing of Plateau citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that plenary was adjourned to Wednesday. (NAN)