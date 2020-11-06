Reinstated House of Reps member affirms confidence in judiciary

A reinstated member of the House of Representatives, Suleiman Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has affirmed his confidence in the nation’s judiciary.

He also affirmed his commitment to meeting his constituency’s needs

Lere said these while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday following his reinstatement by the Court of Appeal

He commended the nation’s judiciary for being committed to truth and justice, adding that his confidence in the judiciary had been boosted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, sitting in Kaduna on Sept. 30, reversed its earlier decision on the sack of Lere from the House of Representatives.

Lere had spent barely eighth month in the house when he was sacked by the court.

He commended his constituency members for standing by him in the course of the legal tussle, saying that the period was a traumatic one for him.

According to him, “the case started on Oct. 7, 2018 when I participated in the primary election conducted by the APC for the Lere Federal Constituency and emerged the winner.”

“However, the APC submitted the name of Ahmed Munir to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the federal constituency.”

Lere said that after going to rectify the anomaly from Kaduna State High Court to the Appeal Court, the Appeal Court decided in his favour.

He said that the appeal court decided that it was unlawful for the APC to have recognised any other candidate other than him and affirmed that it was unlawful for the party to have changed the result of the primary where he emerged winner as declared by the party.

Lere said that INEC had reissued him another certificate of return on Oct. 4 and all the necessary documentation had been filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

This, he said, would enable him to resume his legislative duties after a year of legal battle and give his constituency a better representation. (NAN)