Rehabilitate dilapidated Umuchu-Umunze road to curb crime, CLO tells Gov. Soludo 

By Monday Ajogun

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Anambra, has appealed to Gov. Charles Soludo to rehabilitate the deplorable portions of Umuchu-Umunze road to curb crimes perpetuating by unknown gunmen.

CLO Chairman, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, and the Secretary, Mr Chidi Mbah, made the call in a statement issued in Onitsha on Friday and jointly signed by the duo.

The group said that the primary function of government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

According to group, due to the bad condition of some sections of the road, road users who slow down to navigate through the bad portions, are attacked by hoodlums. Some users are even killed in the process.

“Recently, an indigene of Uga community, Mr Umeugochukwu Chijioke, and an unidentified lady he was traveling with, where shot dead by yet-to-be identify gunmen.

“There is an urgent and immediate need to rehabilitate the bad portions of the road to forestall future occurrences of the barbaric and dastardly act,” it said.

The group reiterated its appeal to the governor to beef up security around Uga, Amesi, Umuchu, and Umunze roads and complete the abandoned Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu-Umuchu road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

