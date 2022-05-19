Regulatory authority working to sustain uninterrupted petroleum product supply

The Bauchi office of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will continue to ensure the availability of petroleum products to filling stations in the state.

Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, the operations controller of the agency made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the agency has taken delivery of no fewer than 81 trucks of petrol from the Kano, Jos and Gombe depots which were successfully delivered to designated retail outlets.

He explained that 15 trucks of the products were delivered in the Bauchi metropolis while the remaining consignments were delivered across the designated filling stations across the outside outlets.

He said the agency was determined to reduce the hardship being faced by consumers.

The controller who attributed the resurgence of the hardship in accessing the petroleum to some policy issues, also emphasised that the authority will continue to strictly monitor quality and adherence to the official price per litre of petrol.

”The problem will d soon be resolved as efforts are presently being made to address the issues.

”The official price of petrol was not increase. It is still sold at N165 per litre.

He warned independent marketers against violation of safety measures and breach of policy related regulations like diversion, under dispensing or hoarding of the product.

Iliyasu said the authority will sanction violators.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a litre of petrol is presently being sold for between N220 to N215 in some filling stations in the state especially in stations outside the metropolis. (NAN)

