Regular training of personnel crucial to tackling insecurity – Commandant

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, said that training and retraining of personnel remain crucial toward tackling all forms of insecurity in the nation.Yusuf said this at the ongoing Exercise Camp Highland, for the Short Service Course 47 Army Cadets on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise Camp Highland is an outdoor field training exercise, holding at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos.According to the Commandant, the Nigerian Armed Forces would continue to prioritise quality training for its officers and men, aimed at ending the insecurity facing the country.

He said that as an institution, NDA would continue to provide a favourable and conducive atmosphere and the desired training to cadets for optimal performance.He expressed optimism that the cadets currently under training would bring better results in the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity bedevelling the nation by the time they are fully commissioned.“These cadets have been undergoing series of trainings, lectures and drills in the past 10 months.” I must say that from my assessment so far, they are on track and I’m highly satisfied that by the time they are commissioned, we will see changes in the ongoing fight against insecurity,” he saidOn the ongoing exercise, the Commandant said it is aimed at testing the leadership skills and physical fitness of the cadets.Yusuf, who described the outdoor exercise as an “important” military activity, added that it would enable the academy assess the cadets’ level of readiness for the task of securing the nation that lies ahead of them.“

This exercise is designed to test the cadets leadership skills, physical fitness, as well as command and control abilities, among other military competencies.“The exercise is an important military training activity used in ascertaining the preparedness of the army cadets for commissioning as officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces,” he said.The commandant said that the short service course 47 is made up of 229 male and 66 female cadets.He also said that other aspects of the exercise such as map reading, would take place at Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Area of Plateau, while others would be at Kachia in Kaduna state.Earlier, Mr Abdulmumuni Adamu, the Coordinator of the Centre, railed out the components of the exercise to include; crossing log, tyre ring, balancing log, swimming and regain.

Others, he said include; drum, stepping, Spring jump, barb wire, run-on-bench, among others.One of the cadets, Aliyu Aliyu, commended the commandant and the staff of the academy for taking them through rigorous academic and physical training processes aimed at making them gallant officers.“

We came into the academy as civilians, but with the thorough training and other exercises, I can categorically say we are good to go.“We very ready to contain any enemy and surely we will make this nation proud,” he said.NAN reports that the cadets, who began training in April 2021, are expected to pass out in Feb. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

