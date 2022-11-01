Regular power supply: Port Harcourt DisCo, global energy firm deepens partnership

By Desmond Ejibas

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has strengthened its partnership with global energy firm, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), to provide steady electricity to customers in four states.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

PHED Managing Director, Dr Benson Uwheru gave the assertion at the end of his meeting with officials of FIPL at the company’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

According to him, the deepening of its partnership with FIPL was targeted to consolidate on the gains achieved between both companies in the distribution of electricity to users.

He said: “I am excited over the achievements we have recorded since both companies entered a strategic partnership in 2020.

“We entered into this partnership to ensure that quality and stable power supply is delivered to PHED customers across our franchise areas.

Uwheru said on his assumption of office that he engaged industry regulators on the need to fine-tune PHED’s partnership agreement with FIPL.

The managing director said the engagement focused on ensuring that collaboration between both energy firms would not suffer setbacks but rather advance to further boost electricity supply to homes.

“In view of this, one megawatt was delivered and added to PHED’s network in 2020 while another 12 megawatts was added in 2021.

“PHED customers, mostly Maximum Demand (MD) customers in the Port Harcourt metro have benefited from this partnership.

“Also, further expansion to other areas in our franchise states is being considered,” he added. (NAN)

