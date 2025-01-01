Regular Check-Ups for the Soul: Embracing the Wisdom of Periodic Self-Reflection

By Isaac Megbolugbe

December 31, 2024

Introduction

As we journey through life, it’s essential to regularly assess our spiritual health, just as we would with our physical health. Periodic self-reflection, like a routine medical check-up, allows us to evaluate our progress, identify areas for improvement, and make necessary adjustments to stay on track. In this article, we’ll explore the importance of regular self-reflection in our spiritual growth, highlighting its benefits, and providing practical steps to prioritize spiritual growth. Annual end of the year season is a good time to conduct a checkup.

How Was Your Health in 2024?

In Psalm 90:5-6, 12, the psalmist reminds us that our lives are short and fleeting, like grass that withers and fades. This reality check encourages us to “number our days” and seek wisdom to live life to the fullest. By acknowledging the brevity of life, we can cultivate a heart of wisdom, prioritizing what truly matters and living with intentionality.

The Benefits of Regular Self-Reflection: Just as regular medical check-ups help us monitor our physical health, periodic self-reflection offers numerous benefits for our spiritual well-being:

Identifies areas for improvement: Regular self-reflection helps us recognize areas where we need to grow, repent, or make amends. Fosters accountability: By regularly examining our lives, we hold ourselves accountable for our actions, choices, and priorities. Promotes spiritual growth: Self-reflection encourages us to learn from our mistakes, develop new habits, and deepen our relationship with God. Enhances wisdom: Regular self-reflection helps us gain wisdom, discerning what is truly important and making informed decisions.

A Year-End Review: Evaluating Our Spiritual Health: As we approach the end of the year, it’s an ideal time to conduct a thorough self-reflection. Ask yourself:

Have I kept the faith? (2 Timothy 4:7-8) Have I prioritized my relationship with God? Have I demonstrated love, kindness, and compassion to those around me? Have I stewarded my time, talents, and resources wisely?

By honestly evaluating our spiritual health, we can identify areas for improvement, make necessary adjustments, and enter the new year with renewed purpose and commitment. Regular self-reflection, like periodic medical check-ups, is essential for maintaining our spiritual health. By acknowledging the brevity of life and regularly examining our hearts, we can cultivate wisdom, prioritize what truly matters, and live a life that honors God. As we approach the end of the year, let us take time to reflect on our spiritual journey, seeking wisdom and guidance for the year ahead.

Benefits of Regular Self-Reflection in Faith

Here are the benefits of regular self-reflection in faith:

Spiritual Growth and Development

Deeper understanding of God’s Word: Regular self-reflection helps you apply biblical principles to your life, leading to a deeper understanding of God’s Word. Increased spiritual maturity: Self-reflection enables you to identify areas for growth, leading to increased spiritual maturity and a stronger faith. Improved prayer life: Regular self-reflection helps you develop a more intimate and honest prayer life, deepening your relationship with God.

Personal Accountability and Responsibility

Recognizing sin and repentance: Self-reflection helps you acknowledge sin and repent, leading to spiritual cleansing and renewal. Taking responsibility for actions: Regular self-reflection encourages you to take ownership of your actions, leading to increased personal responsibility and accountability. Making amends and restitution: Self-reflection helps you identify areas where you need to make amends or restitution, leading to healing and restoration in relationships.

Emotional and Mental Well-being

Reducing stress and anxiety: Regular self-reflection helps you process emotions and concerns, leading to reduced stress and anxiety. Improved emotional intelligence: Self-reflection increases emotional intelligence, enabling you to better understand yourself and others. Increased self-awareness: Regular self-reflection helps you develop a greater understanding of your strengths, weaknesses, and motivations.

Relationships and Community

1.Improved relationships: Self-reflection helps you develop empathy, understanding, and effective communication skills, leading to improved relationships.

Increased compassion and kindness: Regular self-reflection encourages you to consider the needs and perspectives of others, leading to increased compassion and kindness. Building stronger community bonds: Self-reflection helps you identify ways to serve and support others, leading to stronger community bonds and a greater sense of belonging.

Purpose and Direction

Clarifying values and priorities: Regular self-reflection helps you identify your core values and priorities, leading to a clearer sense of purpose and direction. Setting spiritual goals: Self-reflection enables you to set realistic and achievable spiritual goals, helping you stay focused on your spiritual journey. Increased motivation and enthusiasm: Regular self-reflection helps you connect with your spiritual passions and motivations, leading to increased enthusiasm and commitment to your faith.

How to Prioritize Spiritual Growth

Prioritizing spiritual growth requires intentional effort, dedication, and a willingness to cultivate a deeper relationship with God. Here are some practical steps to help you prioritize spiritual growth:

Set Spiritual Goals

Reflect on your spiritual aspirations: Identify areas you’d like to improve, such as prayer, Bible study, or serving others. Set specific, measurable, and achievable goals: Break down larger goals into smaller, manageable steps. Write down your goals: Record your goals and review them regularly to track progress.

Establish a Spiritual Routine

Create a daily quiet time: Set aside time for prayer, Bible study, and reflection. Develop a consistent prayer life: Establish a regular prayer routine, including thanksgiving, confession, and intercession. Engage in regular Bible study: Explore different study methods, such as reading plans, devotionals, or in-depth studies.

Cultivate Spiritual Disciplines

Practice gratitude: Reflect on the things you’re thankful for each day. Fast and practice self-denial: Regularly abstain from something to focus on spiritual growth. Engage in worship and praise: Regularly express your love and adoration for God through music, prayer, or other forms of worship.

Seek Spiritual Guidance

Find a spiritual mentor: Identify someone who can offer guidance, support, and accountability. Join a community of believers: Participate in a church, small group, or online community to foster spiritual growth and connection. Attend spiritual retreats or conferences: Regularly attend events that promote spiritual growth and renewal.

Practice Self-Reflection and Evaluation

Regularly evaluate your spiritual progress: Reflect on your goals, habits, and relationships to identify areas for improvement. Practice self-reflection: Regularly examine your thoughts, feelings, and actions to ensure alignment with your spiritual values. Seek feedback from others: Ask trusted friends, family, or mentors for their observations and insights on your spiritual growth.

Persevere and Be Patient

Recognize spiritual growth as a lifelong journey: Understand that spiritual growth is a gradual process that requires patience, persistence, and dedication. Celebrate small victories: Acknowledge and celebrate the small steps you take towards spiritual growth. Seek God’s guidance and strength: Continuously pray for God’s guidance, wisdom, and strength to support your spiritual growth.

By implementing these steps, you’ll be well on your way to prioritizing spiritual growth and cultivating a deeper, more meaningful relationship with God.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, regular self-reflection is a vital component of spiritual growth, enabling us to cultivate wisdom, prioritize what truly matters, and live a life that honors God. By acknowledging the brevity of life, setting spiritual goals, establishing a spiritual routine, and seeking spiritual guidance, we can deepen our relationship with God and experience the abundant life Jesus promised. As we move forward, let us commit to making regular self-reflection a priority, seeking to grow in our faith, and living a life that brings glory to God.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.