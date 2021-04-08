The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it was determined to register 500 new members in each of the 326 electoral wards in Anambra during its forthcoming membership registration .

The state Chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said this in Awka during the distribution of the party’s membership card to its Chairmen in the local government areas of the state.

“We are targeting to register 500 new members in each of the 326 electoral ward of Anambra in addition to the millions of PDP faithful in the state,” he said.

Nwobu said the exercise would begin on April 13 and last for seven days in each electoral ward.

The chairman said the membership registration was part of its preparation and awareness activities ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

He, however, urged the registration officials to treat people with civility and respect their decisions.

“The registration will be done at the ward level under the supervision of local government and senatorial zone leadership of the party.

“We are not going to buy members or force people to join as other parties have done,” Nwobu said.

He called on the people of Anambra to take advantage of the exercise and embrace the party.

According to him, there is no better party to lead Anambra in November, in view of the poor political fortunes of the state in recent years. (NAN)

