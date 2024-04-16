Registration of courier companies progressing well in Enugu – NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has commended private courier/logistic companies for substantially complying with the registration laws for such companies in the state.

The State Postal Manager of NIPOST, Enugu, Mr Friday Akoma, gave this indication while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair on Monday.

He said there was 70 per cent compliance rate by courier/logistics companies in registration and licensing in the state.

Akoma also lauded the union of courier/logistic association in the state for doing a lot of work in educating and encouraging its members to follow the due course of the law and formalise their operation in the state.

The manager said that many private courier/logistics operators in the state had used the NIPOST stand at the fair to register and do the right thing and not operating in hiding any more.

“As it stands, we will not use the big sticks on them as we are already communicating with our headquarters on how they are turning out en mass to register and follow the NIPOST guidelines for their operation in the state.

“What we will concentrate more on is further sensitization and follow up through their association and facility visits to ensure that all private courier/logistics operators follow due registration, licensing and guidance,” he said.

Akoma also urged Nigerians to patronise NIPOST courier and cargo logistics, saying this service is currently doing exceptionally well.

“NIPOST has a leading edge on courier/cargo logistics through its extensive reach within all parts of Nigeria and beyond as well as its affordability.

“The integrity of the goods being conveyed is maintained and we have ability to deliver on time and as scheduled,” he said.

The manager, however, warned Nigerians to stop doing undocumented and unregistered courier.

He said: “Just giving a driver a parcel or item without going to the transport company’s office to formalise the courier deal is wrong.

“What if the parcel or item gets missing or is tampered with, the driver and the owner of the parcel or item will bear the loss since it was not duly registered and logged by the transport/courier company before the movement.”

On the fair, the manager said that it had afforded NIPOST opportunity to meet hundreds of Nigerians that had visited their stand to know more about the unique services of NIPOST.

“Our staff have also made in-roads in visiting stands of companies and exhibitors at the fair to present our unique services meant to enhance their products,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike