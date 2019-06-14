Regional workshop on Terrorist Travel Initiative kicks off in Morocco

#TrackNigeria: Moroccan authorities disclosed that the third regional workshop on the Terrorist Travel Initiative was held on Thursday and Friday in the capital Rabat.

The workshop will focus on East and West Africa, including existing regional mechanisms, needs and gaps, said a statement published by the official news agency MAP.

The Terrorist Travel Initiative brings together national and local governments, law enforcement and border screening practitioners.

It would also make International organisations share expertise on how to develop and implement effective counter-terrorism tools.

Jointly organised by Morocco and the United States, it will be the final meeting of a series of three regional workshops, the statement said.

It added that the workshop will give participants an opportunity to review the draft of the initiative’s best practiced document. (Xinhua/NAN)

