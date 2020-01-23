Reggae musician wants FG intervene in negative musical content

Nigerian reggae musician, Austin Peter, popularly known as ‘King Wadada’ on Thursday called on the Federal Government to wade into the negative musical contents ravaging the entertainment industry.

Peter told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the government should look into the activities of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

NAN reports that the NFVCB is the regulatory body that evaluates films, music and videos before they are released to the market or can be aired on the electronic media.

The musician said that it was part of the statutory responsibilities of the NFVCB to censor musical contents.

He said through that , they woukd be able to determine whether such works of art were good for public cobsumption before they could be released to the market by the producers or the marketers.

He alleged that the NFVCB seemed to have abdicated its responsibilities, adding, that had made all sorts of lurid musical contents to flood the market.

“NFVCB is expected to ensure that it properly censored musical videos and movies before they are released to the public in order to salvage the future of the Nigerian youths,’’ the musician said.

He added, “Circulation of music laced with vague languages, obscene movies and musical videos have negatively affected the youth, making them get derailed morally,’’ the musician said.

Wadada also said that the media had its own blame for promoting obscene, provocative movies and musical videos through their stations.

“Government has a lot to do as regards obscene views and negative musical contents because it is obvious both media owners and the NFVCB are not doing enough.

“The future of our youths is at stake here.

“They are being exposed to social vices prematurely and these are beginning to send wrong signals to them as they want to practise whatever they see on the screens.

“Some of the content providers on entertainment television channels are projecting more of obscene musical videos, the media should also be checked,” he said.

The musician commended some of the contemporary musicians for working tirelessly to ensure that the sector continues to thrive despite the various challenges confronting it.

He urged up-and-coming musicians who are secretly involved in internet fraud to desist from such illegal means of acquiring wealth.

He said such illegality could ruin their musical careers.

He said that musicians ought to be good role models for the youth and be able to use their music to correct societal ills.

“The up-and- coming musicians are trying their best in contributing their quota to the development of the entertainment industry.

“They must be mindful of the messages they pass across to their fans and desist from internet fraud and cybercrimes.

“Musicians should not take internet fraud as a lifestyle.

“Music is the most powerful means of communication; as musicians, we should use that medium positively to bring about positive change in the society and the individuals,” he said.

Wadada also urged Nigerian youths to be cautious of the musicians they emulate as role models. (NAN)