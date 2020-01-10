Refugees commission pledges continued support, lauds UNHCR outgoing Rep

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internationally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) on Thursday reiterated its continues support to improve the livelihood of victims of displacement in the country.

Sen. Basheer Mohammed, Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, expressed this view in Abuja during a validictory news briefing of Mr Anthonio Canhandula, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative to Nigeria.

Mohammed also commended the UNHCR country’s representative for his positive impact in the lives of refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

He said that UNHCR under Canhandula’s watch was committed to the core values of integrity and professionalism which are the hallmarks of the United Nations.

According to him, UNHCR through the creation of livelihood interventions in North Eastern Nigeria assisted IDPs regain a dignified existence.

He added that UNHCR also helped in the strengthening of protection and durable solutions for asylum seekers across the sub-region.

“We at the Commission enjoyed a tremendous numerous support from the UNHCR and the personal goodwill of Mr Canhandula during his term in office.

“Indeed, not only did he make a positive impact in the lives of Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Internally Displaced Persons, he went beyond the call of duty to show an uncommon brotherhood in the discharge of his duty.

“We appreciate most especially the role of UNHCR and his personal dedication and commitment to the setting up of the Nigerian/ Cameroonian Governments and UNHCR Tripartite Commission for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

“Although your tenure has come to an end, Nigeria has become a second home to you and the legacy of your work will remain with us for a long time,” he said.

The Federal commissioner, therefore, wished him great success and milestones in his future assignments, saying that the Commission’s will continue to count on his expertise and friendship.

In his remark, Canhandula appreciated the management of the commission for the cooperation and support, saying that such should be extended to his successor.

He also called for collaborative effort to end displacement across the sub-region.

The Canhandula’s ternure lasted for three years.(NAN)

