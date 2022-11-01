Refugee Commission restates commitment to stakeholders’ collaboration for effective service









By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has restated the commitment of the Commission to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to serve the people effectively.



Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated this while hosting APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) led by the National Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Fakai, on Monday in Abuja.



The NCFRMI boss said it was very important to strengthen the internal framework of the commission, to rise up to the challenges.



“As you know, our mandate areas include migration, refugee and stress management. We are also involved in the provision of durable and sustainable solutions for all persons of concerns.



“There is need to strengthen our instruments so that we can do more to deliver on our mandate both for government and the people.



“It is worthy to state that we are not an emergency Agency. We try to support persons of concerns. We have a secondary and primary role to play by getting them out of IDP Camps.



“I will continue to work with other level of government, the state government and relevant stakeholders to see that we achieved the highest durable and sustainable solutions for persons of concerns,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.



Speaking earlier, Fakai said, the Commission had done well under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Sulaima-Ibrahim, adding that the projection of the said achievements is not effective.



“We know few of their achievements, but having heard from her today, at least I can tell you, we are fully equipped, because she has done so much and achieved so much that we never heard of.



“By the time we provide their achievements to Nigerians, they will begin to appreciate what our agencies has been doing.



“So, I want to be speaking to other agencies or ministers, because they have done very well under the leadership of President Buhari and APC,” Fakai said.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that high point of the visit was the conferment of National Matron of ANIM on Sulaiman-Ibrahim. (NAN)



