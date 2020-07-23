Refugee Commission gives succour to IDPS in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto, Plateau states

Share the news













As part of its efforts to provide succour and give comfort to the Persons of Concern (POCs) in the country, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), under the leadership of Honourable Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has distributed items to IDPs in Kaduna, Kwara, Sokoto and Plateau states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Senator Mohammed disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the items disbursed include food items, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries include over 5000 IDPs from Kajuru camp in Kaduna state; over 3,000 IDPs from Ilorin camp in Kwara state; over 7500 displaced persons from Goronyo and Dan Tsako camps in Sokoto state and over a 3,000 displaced persons from Jos camps in Plateau state.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, who was represented by the head of Refugees unit of the commission, Dahiru Bagiwa said, the commission is planning to build the first NCFRMI Resettlement City Development Project in several states so as to relocate the country’s over 2.4 million displaced persons with the support of President Muhammdu Buhari and the Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Other representatives are; Head of the North West Zonal office, Nasiru Muhammad for the Sokoto state distribution; SHead of Kaduna Field Office of the commission, Aisha Kabir for the Kaduna state disbursement and an Admin Officer, John Dama for the Plateau state distribution.

