Refugee Commission distributes items in South South

Share the news













Photo above:A cross-section of the beneficiaries from the Oron camp in Akwa Ibom state.

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), under the leadership of Honourable Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has distributed items in Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

NCFRMI Honourable Federal Commissioner, Senator Mohammed disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the items disbursed include food items, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries include over 3,000 IDPs from Etung and Ogoja camps in Cross Rivers state; over 2,000 IDPs also benefitted from Oron camp in Akwa Ibom state and over 1,000 displaced persons from Yenagoa camps in Bayelsa state.

NCFRMI Honourable Federal Commissioner, who was represented by an IDPs dept official of the commission, Ms Obianuju Igboko in Cross Rivers, said the commission is totally concern about the plight of displaced persons especially during the rain season and it would continue to provide the neccessary amenities for a better living condition.

Other representatives are; an admin officer of the commission, Chinwe Vivian Nwachukwu for the Akwa Ibom disbursment and one of the commission’s medical personnel, Dr Ohwoekevwo George for the Bayelsa distribution.

Photo Caption:

–

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.