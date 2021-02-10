Dr Ibrahim Arab, the Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), on Wednesday charged Nigerians to avail themselves of government interventions to better their living standards.
Arabi, who gave the charge during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, encouraged people to look for links to the facilities and gain access to them and utilise them effectively.
He also encouraged stakeholders, government agencies and private sector to emphasise and disseminate the information to the youth and the beneficiaries because the facilities were created for people to access.
”But if they are not aware of them, they will have no information about them.
“We also encourage the media to help publicise all government laudable objectives.
”Government is actually doing a lot. If people are not aware of the governments programmes, it will appear as if government is not doing enough.
”People should avail themselves of government interventions to better their living standards.
“I encourage people to look for links to these facilities and gain access to them and utilise them effectively.
”The government of President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the youth and citizens of this country.
“It is left for anybody to take advantage of that and key into government policies,” he said.
Arabi stressed that the low acquisition of government loans was as a result of lack of proper communication strategy at the point of incubation of the programmes.
He added that if there were proper communication strategies, expected beneficiaries would be able to understand the required procedures and steps to follow.
”I do not think the conditions or requirements are difficult because some of the interventions even come at zero interest rate.
”We hope that policies will be adopted that will help government fine tune these interventions and to make it easy for Nigerians to access intervention funds,” he said.(NAN)