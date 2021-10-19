Reform initiatives: OAGF to prioritise staff training

Accountant-General of the federation Ahmed Idris fcna, Mr Tom Isibor Country Representative Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) Mr salawu Zubairu mni, Director Consolidated Accounts department (OAGF) during the presentation of certificates to officers of the Treasury who completed ACCA training on IPSAS at Treasury house Abuja

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is to give priority to continuous, requisite training and capacity building for its staff. This initiative is imperative if the Federal Treasury is to consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the public financial reform initiatives.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA made this known in Abuja at the presentation of certificates to Treasury Officers that completed training courses with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on IPSAS implementation and other public financial management initiative.

Idris, who confirmed that the best asset that any organisation can have is the human capital, noted that with adequate training, staff of the Federal Treasury would be able to contribute immensely to the realisation of set goals.

“In any organisation, the best asset you can identify, is always the human capital asset. We believe if we give capacity, if we train the staff, the staff will give their best towards actualising the dreams and objectives of the Treasury and the expectations of Government on us will be met without difficulty”, he said.

While congratulating the staff that successfully completed the training, the Accountant General of the Federation voiced the readiness of his office to partner with competent associations and institutions to provide quality training for Treasury Officers.

He tasked the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to understudy the public reform initiatives and come up with specific training packages that will be of benefit to Treasury Officers.

On the activities of the Treasury, Idris said his office has recorded successes in the implementation of the various public financial reform initiates, adding that there has also been massive infrastructural development at the Treasury House.

He noted that all these achievements would not have been possible without the collective effort of the staff of the Treasury. He commended the management and staff for their cooperation and hard work.

“We cannot achieve all these without the support and backing of the staff, the top management and the Directors. So I commend my Directors for giving us that latitude to achieve what we have been able to achieve. It is not a one man effort, it is a collective effort and we must give it to the Directors, management and the entire staff”, he said.

In his remarks, the Country Representative of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Mr. Tom Isibor acknowledged the robust public financial management initiatives as well as the massive infrastructural development at the Treasury House and commended the Accountant General of the Federation on the height the Treasury has attained under his leadership.

He noted that to successfully manage the country’s economy, especially in contemporary world, there is need for continuous training, adding that the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will continue to work with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

