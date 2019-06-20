Reflect the spirit of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu tells Abuja residents

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday charged Lagosians living in Abuja to reflect the spirit of Lagos and be law abiding as they live peacefully in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Speaking to newsmen after a tour of the Lagos House which has the staff of the State liaison office in Abuja, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos citizens to be good ambassadors of the State.

He said, “I can only wish our people that reside in Abuja well, Nigeria is big for all of us. My advice is just for them to be law abiding, to continue to reflect the spirit of Lagos, continue to be good ambassadors of state.

“Our Government is open to them if they have good suggestions or ideas, I am in the liaison office they can drop whatever suggestions they have for us and certainly it will get to us and by the time they hear news about Lagos, it will be good news,” Sanwo-Olu promised.

On his visit to the Liaison Office, the Governor said it was imperative that he comes to the office to see his staff and have a firsthand feel of their working environment, feel their pulse and make them understand what the new government stands for.

According to him, “as a Governor I have got to see my office in Abuja, and also to know the staff and see the environment they work because they are part of us and they will reflect who we are and what we stand for as a state and as a government.

“The least I can do is to come around and feel their pulse to see the people that have my ears and listen to them. That is the least I can do,” the Governor added.

Mr Sanwo-Olu is the first Governor to visit the State liaison office and this created excitement amongst staff and occupants of the four-storey building in the Central Area of Abuja.

