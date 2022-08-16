Redouble efforts in protecting citizens’ lives, property – Oyo NSCDC Commandant

By Suleiman Shehu

Mr Michael Adaralewa, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has tasked officers and men to redouble their efforts in protecting lives and property of the citizens.

Adaralewa, gave the charge on Tuesday while addressing members of the management staff, officers and men of the corps at a workshop in Ibadan.

The NSCDC commandant, implored the personnel to also continue to protect National Critical Assets in the country, which, he said, was part of the core mandate of the corps.

He further advised personnel of the Anti-Vandal Unit and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) to always be on top of their game.

According to him, it is mandatory to adequately protect such assets.

“President Muhammed Buhari has given the marching order to all security agencies in the country to stop the menace of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, robbery and other forms of insecurity,” Adaralewa said.

The commandant urged community and religious leaders including residents of areas through which pipelines pass to report vandalism of such facilities to the command. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

